Press Release: Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish seeks reelection

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish has announced his reelection campaign. The county, which encompasses cities such as Trimble, Holt, Lathrop, Plattsburg, Cameron and others, will hold the primary election for sheriff in August 2024.

“Law and order should be the priority of any sheriff,” stated Fish. “If re-elected, I will never stop working toward making our community safer. That’s always been my mission; I’ve delivered on that promise in these last seven years and will continue to ensure public safety for our community.”

Fish’s dedication to law enforcement is longstanding. A former Western Missouri Police Academy student, he was the former Missouri State Investigators Association President and is an active Missouri Sheriffs’ Association member. His law enforcement career includes time with the county sheriffs’ offices of Clay, Clinton, and Harrison, as well as the Pleasant Valley Police Department. He has also served on the Missouri Drug Task Force advisory board, Mid-States Organized Crime Information Center board, worked as a deputy and D.A.R.E. officer, and is a former detective sergeant and police chief.

Fish has volunteered additional time to first response services in his community. From 1997 to 2014 he was a volunteer firefighter for the New Hampton, Bethany and Edgerton-Trimble departments and also worked on the Harrison County Technical Rescue Team.

“Protecting others is what I know how to do. It’s what I’ve trained for and what I’ve dedicated my career to doing well. As sheriff, I have the opportunity to work with like-minded officers to help in the cause of public safety. That’s a real blessing, and I am always humbled by their hard work and selfless motivation. I’m running to ensure they are well equipped and prepared to act fast in any situation.”

During his time on the force, Fish has worked tirelessly to reduce crime rates in the county. He successfully pushed the county to upgrade much of the 911 communications networks, increase the presence of patrolling deputies, and reinstate K-9 units to crack down on dangerous narcotics. He helped start a school resource officer program to protect local schools from bad actors and invested in new, more efficient crime-fighting tools.

If reelected, Fish intends to continue his goal of keeping the county safe. His plans include championing proactive strategies to combat crime more effectively, working to improve the county jail, fostering a greater sense of community cooperation, and increasing the transparency of the office.

“I have spent my life working to make our communities safe. From working as an instructor in the academy to visiting schools and teaching kids the dangers of drug use, I’m doing my best to invest in both the present and future generations. During my time on the force, I have proven to have a record of decreasing crime, cracking down on drugs, and getting criminals off our streets and behind bars. That is the foundation of my re-election campaign.”

Larry and his wife, Brandi, are the loving parents of six children. They attend Plattsburg First Baptist Church, and in his free time, Larry enjoys hunting, fishing, boating, and exploring Clinton County’s great outdoors.