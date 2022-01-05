John Voss announces bid for HD 147 seat

Voss, a 5th generation Cape County native son, is seeking the 147th House seat recently vacated by Wayne Wallingford

John Voss announced today that he will be seeking the Missouri District 147 House seat recently vacated by Wayne Wallingford. “I am humbled and honored by all of people that have reached out and encouraged me to seek the House seat since Wayne announced his resignation. I believe my extensive business and political experience, as well as my deep roots in the community, position me to be a true ambassador and effective representative for Cape Girardeau in Jefferson City.”

No stranger to politics

Voss narrowly lost the August 2020 Republican primary to Wallingford, by a margin of 192 votes. Prior to seeking the house seat, Voss represented Ward 1 for 2 full terms, from 2006 – 2014, while also serving as Mayor Pro Tem from 2012 – 2014. He also served on Transportation Trust Fund 5 & 6 committees, lobbying for more money for street maintenance versus new road construction. He previously served as the Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee Chairman for 4 years, and currently serves as committeeman for Precinct 1.

Voss retired in 2019 after 33 years with Procter & Gamble, having served in increasing management roles both domestically and internationally. “For five generations, Cape Girardeau has been very good to me and my family. I feel an obligation to give back to this community, and I believe I have the skills and capabilities to provide leadership in this crucial time of transition.”

Voss is currently serving as Treasurer for the Cape Girardeau Public Library Board of Trustees. Under his leadership, the library has just completed refinancing its bond debt, saving district taxpayers over $140,000. “I’m proud to be able to use my financial skills and save taxpayers money. That seems to be a rare commodity in government these days.”

In addition to his service on the Library Board of Trustees, Voss was recently appointed by the County Commission to serve on the Industrial Development Authority board. He also serves as the Chairman of the Executive Committee for Banterra Bank.