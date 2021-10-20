Philip Oehlerking running for St. Louis County House seat

Ballwin native Philip Oehlerking announced today that he is running for current Missouri House District 98, currently held by termed-out Representative Shamed Dogan. This district is located in St. Louis County. Philip lives in Ballwin with his wife, Sarah, and their three-year-old daughter. He graduated from the University of Missouri – St. Louis and works at the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority (MOHELA). He spent two years working for the Show-Me Institute from 2017 to 2019. He is proud of his active role at the Trinity Church where he serves as a deacon.

Oehlerking has expressed serious concern about the direction of the country, the indoctrination of our children, and the celebration of anti-American ideas: “Over the last several years I have watched the far-left promote socialism and vilify free market solutions that make this country great—all while putting millions of people in economic distress by shutting down the economy. Radical liberals push ‘woke’ policies that silence differing opinions and infiltrate our public schools with Critical Race Theory, but seek to ‘cancel’ commonsense values.”

Oehlerking further mentioned his dedication to lifting up younger Missourians to ensure they have a bright future. Having worked at MOHELA, he has helped many college graduates buried under student loan debt which is preventing them from buying a home or starting a family. He noted, “Not only do we need to adopt policies that make higher education affordable, but we must also adopt policies that promote both high paying STEM jobs and skilled jobs, such as mechanics, plumbers, and HVAC workers.”

Finally, he stated “I am most concerned about the future of my young daughter’s generation, whether it is our youth being taught propaganda in the classroom, the mounting costs of unsustainable student loan debt, or finding good paying jobs to support their future families. These issues, along with a focus on protecting the freedoms of every Missourian and ensuring economic growth, will inform every policy decision that I will make if I am elected to the Missouri Legislature.”