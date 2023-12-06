Press Release: Pro-life advocate Becky Laubinger announces bid for Missouri House

Becky Laubinger has officially announced her candidacy for state representative in northern St. Francois County. With Representative Mike Henderson term-limited, the seat will be open in the 2024 election cycle. A Republican, Laubinger hopes to win the party’s nomination in August and then the general election in November.

“I am excited to meet voters and hear the issues that are most important to them. Now is the time for leadership that listens and takes action to provide meaningful results,” stated Laubinger. “I look forward to preserving our conservative values in the Missouri House.”

Becky grew up on a small cattle farm in rural Missouri and graduated from Missouri Baptist University in 1998. She is married to Dr. Bradford Laubinger, Senior Pastor of The First Baptist Church of Desloge. They have four children and have been part of the Central School District since 2009.

Laubinger has served the community through the Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center/Clinic for twelve years—first on the board and then as executive director for the past nine years. Over the course of her life, she has also worked in the service, construction, and government sectors as a laborer, substitute teacher, secretary, and on staff in the Johnson County local government.

“These combined experiences have helped me gain insights into the talents and struggles of often-overlooked people who are doing their best to provide for their families and serve their communities. I am running to be a voice for small business owners, family farmers, and for the hardworking Missourians most affected by failed liberal economic strategies.”

Laubinger has mentioned a return to core conservative values as the cornerstone of her campaign. Proudly pro-life, pro-First and Second Amendment, and pro-law enforcement, she has vowed to never cave to the radical left’s calls to legalize up-to-birth abortions and defund our police. Less government and lower taxes are preferred means for economic growth for Laubinger, as opposed to tax-and-spend policies so common in politics today.

“After much prayer, and with support from family and friends, I am running for office to better serve the community I love. I believe we are at a turning point in our nation where we must stand for our principles of liberty and freedom before they are lost forever. I hope to earn the support of voters through my dedication to truth and transparency on the campaign trail.”

Becky Laubinger has retained Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants on her campaign.