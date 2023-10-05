Press Release: Dr. John Simmons to run for Franklin County house seat

Chiropractic physician John Simmons has entered the race for Missouri state representative. The 109th district lies entirely within Franklin County on the northern side and includes towns such as New Haven, Washington, Krakow, and Villa Ridge. A lifelong Republican, Simmons will face off against any primary challengers in August 2024.

“Our district deserves a true Republican leader in the state house, which we are simply not receiving right now,” stated Simmons. “During my recent tenure representing the district, significant legislation including a historic pro-life bill, my own election integrity bill, and the largest tax cut were all passed. I’m running again to build on that success. Parents’ rights in their child’s education are under attack. I will defend those parents and protect those children. Our Judeo-Christian heritage and value system is being undermined; I will honor our traditions. I want to continue to remove barriers to prosperity and success, and demand more efficiency and accountability with our tax dollars.”

Dr. Simmons received his doctorate at Logan University, opened his practice on Hwy A in Washington in 1993 and relocated his small business health clinic to 5th Street in 2008. In addition to his vocational service, he has volunteered extensively through various organizations for the past 30+ years. He is a member of the Washington Rotary Club and New Haven and Washington Chambers of Commerce. Simmons coaches both boys and girls SFB varsity soccer and is an athletic association member with St. Francis Borgia High School. He has volunteered extensively at the Town and Country Fair, is an all Abilities Athletics volunteer and past United Way member, and enjoys being a lector at St. Gertrude parish in Krakow.

“Both my faith and my vocation implore me to serve others in this community—and I am grateful for the positive impact it has had on others’ lives as well as my own. Whether working with youth sports as a coach or referee, volunteering in the community, or serving in the church, sharing God’s blessings with others is a joy. I will bring this same attitude with me into public office, as I have done before.”

Simmons was the previous representative for the district, and he hasn’t forgotten his priorities since leaving office—nor the hard work and dedication it requires to be an effective legislator.

“Eliminating the property tax for seniors and veterans remains a primary goal,” announced Simmons. “Likewise, we must cut personal property tax and wasteful spending to let citizens keep more of their hard-earned money. I still remember working as a teenager and watching the government dip its large hands into my shallow pockets. Hard work should be rewarded, not punished in our state.”

In addition to tax reform, he has advocated improving educational standards for Missouri students and ensuring parental rights in their children’s education and health. Simmons has been recognized by the Foundation for Government Accountability and Trump’s America First Policy Institute for “best in nation” election integrity legislation in 2022. Simmons is a dedicated pro-life and pro-Second Amendment advocate and continues to stand opposed to CRT, DEI, and other “woke” curriculum in public schools. Recently endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police and MO Right to Life, his most recent NRA rating was an A+.

Outside of the office, Simmons and his wife, Nanci (nee Meyer), can be found spending time with their three adult children, supporting the community, and enjoying God’s slice of heaven right here.

John Simmons has retained Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants for his campaign.