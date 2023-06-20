Press Release: Fifth generation Marion County farmer Lacey Miller to run for commissioner

Lifelong Missourian Lacey Miller has announced her intentions to run for Marion County Western District Commissioner. The position covers Marion County’s western district and Hannibal’s 1st ward. A Republican, Miller’s primary election will take place in August 2024.

“For the past 20 years, I have dedicated my time to working for not just the farmers in Marion County, but for the county as a whole,” stated Miller. “If elected, I’ll continue to fight for our county’s interests and defend our conservative rural way of life.”

Miller is a 5th generation Marion County farmer who has a long career of fighting for Missouri farmers’ interests. She has spent several years being a voice for agricultural needs in both Washington D.C. and Jefferson City. For two decades she has served as a local 4-H leader. She was also a Court Appointed Special Advocate who worked for the Hannibal and Palmyra court systems; in 2022, she was appointed to serve on the South River Drainage District Tax Valuation Commission. Additionally, Miller has also served as a Marion County Farm Bureau board member and the Republican Central Committee Vice Chair. She is a member of the Missouri Corn Growers Association, Monroe City Young Farmers, Marion and Lewis County Cattlemen’s Association, and the Missouri Farm Bureau Beef Commodity Committee.

“Our county is better together. While we may have two courthouses, we are a better county when we work as one community. I’m so blessed to call Marion County my home. I grew up here, found the love of my life here, and am now raising our children here. I want to invest in this region the way it’s invested in me. That starts by being a good listener who adheres to the will of the people and applying proven conservative policies to promote economic success.”

Miller plans to work tirelessly as a commissioner to not only be a servant for the county, but to help create a stronger, safer, and healthier community. She also plans to make the commission a more transparent and communicative role in public life. Miller has prioritized having more opportunities for citizens to have their voices heard on important issues that will affect their daily lives.

“Many feel that local government has a history of not hearing all sides before making a decision. That will change with me. I plan to build a network of people in our county that can work together to make things better. As a mother of two, I want to ensure this place remains a wonderful place for future generations to live.”

Lacey and her husband, Nathan, are the proud parents of Reed and Natalie. The family attends Holy Rosary Catholic Church and enjoys spending quality time together when not busy with the farm.

Lacey Miller has retained Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants on her campaign.