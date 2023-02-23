Press Release: St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner must resign

ST. LOUIS, MO – David Gregory, candidate for Missouri Senate District 15 and former state representative, today called for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s resignation.

“Kim Gardner’s immense mishandling of the job has been shocking for years, so much so that I filed HB1124 in the House of Representatives 3 years ago allowing a petition to recall her election.”

Gregory served in the Missouri House of Representatives from 2016-2022, focusing on reducing crime in the St. Louis region and creating more severe penalties for violent criminals.

“This newest tragedy is beyond words. A young woman with a bright future ahead now has a drastically different life because of Kim Gardner. On her watch, St. Louis has grown more dangerous by the day. Kim Gardner, your time is done. For the sake of our city, and our state, resign.”