PSC accelerates Missouri-American Water Company order

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s Public Service Commission (PSC) expedited an order allowing Missouri-American Water Company to operate in Stone County.

The commission approved Missouri-American’s application for a certificate of convenience and necessity (CCN) to install and operate a water system in part of Stone County in February. Under the application, all of the area’s unregulated water systems will be acquired with Missouri-American taking over for the area’s 39 customers.

Missouri-American filed a revision earlier this month requesting expedited treatment noting one of the systems it was to acquire was scheduled to close at the end of the month while the commission’s order would go into effect two weeks later. The commission granted the expedited treatment during this week’s agenda meeting, allowing the transfer to take place before the closure.

Ameren Missouri filed its 2020 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) in September, pledging to spend billions on clean energy investments over the next two decades as part of its effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The commission allowed interested stakeholders to file applications to intervene in the proceedings through the end of October.

Amanda Power, LLC filed to intervene in the filing on March 30, citing its recent entrance into the Missouri market as the reason for its late application. Ameren contested the motion, stating there was no good cause or interest warranting an intervention from the company. The commission agreed and denied the application.

Summit Natural Gas of Missouri applied for its parent company Summit Holdings to enter into additional indebtedness through the capital stock of its subsidiaries. The application stated the company hoped to take advantage of low interest rates and secure additional funding for expenditures and other needs. The commission approved authority over $100 million in debts after Staff and the Office of Public Counsel (OPC) found reasonable cause.

The next PSC agenda meeting is scheduled for April 28. The commission will continue meeting remotely for the foreseeable future.