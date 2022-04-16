Quarter 1 2022 Report: State Senate

Here are the first-quarter filing reports for state Senate in 2022. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for each candidate. Data provided by the MEC.
|Candidate First Name
|Candidate Last Name
|Money on Hand
|Receipts This Period
|Total Receipts This Cycle
|Expenditures This Period
|Total Expenditures This Cycle
|Indebtedness This Period
|Total Indebtedness This Cycle
|Bill
|Yarberry
|100
|100
|100
|0
|0
|100
|100
|Cindy
|O'Laughlin
|101779.54
|7000
|51001.42
|4787.91
|28981.63
|0
|119028.39
|Michele
|Kratky
|4413.59
|0
|0
|375
|12706.8
|0
|0
|Greg
|Razer
|119855.78
|650
|55838
|3602.48
|31140.98
|0
|0
|Jeff
|Porter
|24289.61
|2150
|137016.39
|1687
|88086.09
|0
|0
|Aaron
|Griesheimer
|23566.6
|0
|43346.62
|2828.84
|67843.53
|0
|0
|Martin
|Rucker I I
|2245.62
|0
|10276.94
|1022.8
|7990.42
|0
|0
|Shane
|Roden
|3475.92
|0
|600
|761.93
|3171.29
|0
|0
|Angela
|Mosley
|45846.81
|2775
|92436.38
|516.03
|43969.25
|0
|0
|Doug
|Beck
|98699.05
|1030
|63695.2
|469.52
|17155.32
|0
|0
|Charles
|Basye
|8714.92
|0
|266777.43
|2885.41
|280812.74
|0
|9
|Scott
|Riedel
|10729.11
|11738.33
|14060.33
|2516.55
|3959.36
|0
|0
|Tony
|Luetkemeyer
|616380.91
|5800
|632696.56
|418.58
|18370.27
|0
|0
|Mike
|Moon
|52342.27
|75
|301172.33
|4005.73
|214708.23
|0
|55.96
|William
|White
|71660.6
|5500
|119634.72
|6831.63
|57049.56
|0
|195000
|Bob
|Jones
|135022.85
|132963
|151163
|16140.15
|16140.15
|78868
|78868
|Bryan
|Spencer
|148772.99
|5800.24
|134248.32
|524.25
|6415.43
|0
|0
|Nick
|Schroer
|122149.61
|21291.08
|108706.08
|3510.51
|32781.93
|0
|0
|Benjamin
|Brown
|94470.99
|22913.25
|120728.01
|8799.23
|20317.8
|0
|0
|Ayanna
|Shivers
|5663.15
|5904.9
|5904.9
|11.85
|11.85
|0
|0
|Delus
|Johnson
|45905.61
|41500
|120995
|405
|44527.26
|40000
|40000
|Elaine
|Gannon
|13441.86
|8005.04
|77486.82
|4625
|37023.73
|-34012.03
|14659.98
|Sandy
|Crawford
|257045.65
|3102.52
|91610.95
|3144.41
|50347.94
|0
|0
|Jenna
|Roberson
|550.98
|276
|11395.5
|410.94
|10844.52
|0
|0
|Eric
|Burlison
|435613.45
|2696.12
|215239.88
|681.11
|113188.13
|0
|0
|Suzie
|Pollock
|34501.44
|29750
|67546.1
|1806.78
|26788.25
|25000
|25000
|Jeffrey
|Roorda
|139724.05
|145999.69
|145999.69
|4157.28
|4157.28
|130001
|130001
|Joe
|Nicola
|24313.51
|25349.8
|25349.8
|2266.89
|2266.89
|4630.6
|4630.6
|Rusty
|Black
|13986.1
|14111.29
|14111.29
|5794.11
|5794.11
|3811.29
|3811.29
|Lincoln
|Hough
|292338.87
|3900
|316288.55
|17894.92
|141039.98
|0
|0
|George
|Hruza
|92443.95
|103838.4
|103838.4
|11197.57
|11197.57
|75000
|75000
|Curtis
|Trent
|202312.27
|5600
|5600
|23019.25
|23019.25
|0
|0
|Nathan
|Tate
|12213.1
|7800
|116586.44
|2561.35
|93048.7
|0
|0
|Holly
|Rehder
|95401.22
|8944.61
|77494.89
|8867.53
|37743.35
|0
|0
|J
|Eggleston
|179359.03
|3819.33
|129729.99
|765.22
|4119.58
|0
|100000
|Travis
|Fitzwater
|103595.53
|41737.54
|65888.16
|3567.65
|13059.67
|0
|0
|Jason
|Bean
|139180.29
|112600
|181036.29
|26430.67
|72290.23
|24488.54
|52688.54
|Mike
|Cierpiot
|83657.73
|6405
|35965.94
|6990.42
|86418.9
|0
|0
|Karla
|Eslinger
|38153.61
|7750
|7750
|6123.95
|6123.95
|0
|0
|Tracy
|McCreery
|531231.13
|129986
|382229.84
|8122.81
|29573.08
|100000
|100000
|Brian
|Gelner
|288820.61
|56255
|323205.23
|22442.26
|30259.39
|0
|0
|Justin
|Brown
|100010.85
|35350
|35350
|14389.09
|14389.09
|0
|0
|Mike
|Bernskoetter
|176032.49
|500
|109887
|3383.83
|95400.98
|0
|0
|Becky
|Ruth
|20613.73
|0
|103537.81
|26302.89
|81762.73
|0
|0
|Steve
|Roberts
|31106.21
|275
|59165
|24858.7
|89776.56
|-22454.65
|50000
|John
|Wiemann
|146432.97
|7974.48
|83344.64
|5427.96
|49146.53
|0
|0
|Dan
|Shaul
|55841.46
|5228.66
|61242.89
|2385.68
|16315.3
|0
|0
|Brian
|Williams
|187945.4
|250
|309887.44
|5454.68
|113122.69
|0
|0