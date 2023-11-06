Press Release: Mike Steinmeyer announces candidacy for Missouri State House District 20

Independence City Councilman, U.S. Navy Veteran, and humanitarian Mike Steinmeyer is taking a decisive step forward in his commitment to public service. He has officially announced his candidacy for the Missouri State House, seeking to represent District 20, which includes the northern Independence and the Sugar Creek areas of Jackson County. Steinmeyer will be on the Republican primary ballot in August 2024.

Steinmeyer, a Jackson County native and local graduate from William Chrisman High School, has an impressive background that transcends local politics. Following his time at university and distinguished service in the U.S. Navy, he dedicated over 15 years to international missions and church ministries, impacting 26 nations through building churches and schools and fighting hunger in impoverished communities. After an occupation in real estate, Steinmeyer represented Independence’s Third District on the city council until earlier this year. Throughout his multifaceted career, Steinmeyer has consistently demonstrated a profound commitment to community values and people over politics.

“In the Missouri State House, and specifically for District 20, I intend to use my diverse background in military service, international humanitarian work, and local governance to advocate for policies that meet the genuine needs and aspirations of our communities,” Steinmeyer said.

With a focused and pragmatic agenda, Steinmeyer has outlined key objectives for the state. Top priorities include empowering parents to make educational decisions for their children and strongly supporting Missouri’s agricultural sector. He is also deeply committed to addressing the food insecurity plaguing many Missouri families. Additional pledges include understanding the struggles of families across Missouri, upholding the First and Second Amendments, and enacting meaningful measures to bolster public safety and the general welfare of all Missourians.

“I envision a Missouri that values family, ensures the safety of its communities, and upholds the foundational principles of our nation,” Steinmeyer stated. “It’s time to move beyond partisan bickering and get real results for all Missourians.”

“Steinmeyer isn’t merely a name you’ll see on your voting ballot; he embodies the quintessential American values of family and community engagement,” noted loving wife Kana.

As a husband, father, and grandfather, Steinmeyer takes great pride in traversing the scenic landscapes of Missouri—not just for its natural allure but as an investment in the state’s smaller communities.

“It’s not just about sightseeing; it’s about connecting with the hardworking Missourians who are the backbone of our great state. I believe that every community, no matter its size, contributes to the mosaic that makes Missouri exceptional,” he noted.

Mike Steinmeyer has retained Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants for his campaign.