Ameren, Marriott unveil new electric vehicle charging station in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Mid-Missourians who drive electric vehicles (EVs) have a new charging station in Jefferson City.

Courtyard by Marriott held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new Jefferson City location Thursday morning, unveiling a new fast-charging station. The station is a collaboration between Marriott and Ameren Missouri.

“This electric vehicle charging station is great for Jefferson City and Missouri,” Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe said. “We have so many visitors to our state Capitol every year, and this station promises an additional incentive to travel cleaner. Located at the intersection of Highways 50, 63, and 54, all three highways intersect here at the hotel, and these charging stations will be able to support travelers going in all directions.”

The station, located in the hotel parking garage, can charge up to three EVs and is designed to fully recharge them in 30 to 45 minutes.

The Jefferson City station is the 11th completed in Ameren Missouri’s service area this year, with other new charging sites in St. Louis, Cape Girardeau, Kirksville, and the Lake of the Ozarks. The company plans to install three additional stations in 2021.

“This year, more than ever, we’re relying on the safety of our own cars to travel longer distances,” Ameren Missouri Business Development Manager Bryan Shannon said. “But for EV drivers in Central Missouri, it can be challenging to take a road trip if there aren’t charging stations along the way. As part of our Charge Ahead Program, this station in Jefferson City expands EV charging stations across the region so drivers can confidently go farther.”

Marriott Director of Operations Steve Perry said he hoped the new station would “attract new even more travelers to our region.”

Through its Charge Ahead program, Ameren provides incentives for local businesses to own and operate EV charging stations at their locations. The company plans to install 1,000 charging stations at 350 locations across the state as part of the initiative.

Ameren also plans to transition its own fleet of vehicles to EVs, hoping 100 percent of the company’s purchases will be electric by 2023. In addition, 35 percent of the company’s overall vehicle fleet, including heavy-duty vehicles and forklifts, is set to be electric by 2030.

The charging station will be available to customers and the public. The hotel is set to open on Dec. 9.