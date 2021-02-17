Capitol Briefs: Lawmakers progress first responder doxing bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A bill proponents say would protect first responders from dangerous information leaks was perfected by the House Wednesday.

HB 59, sponsored by Rep. Adam Schnelting, would penalize those who dox first responders — in other words, those who post private information such as social security numbers or addresses that could cause harm online. The bill would make the act a class A misdemeanor and require county officials to keep such information private as well.

“Our first responders and law enforcement officers leave their families every day to protect ours, and the least we can do is protect them,” Schnelting said. “This is one more avenue to do that.”

Rep. Nick Schroer proposed an amendment to the bill that would upgrade the offenses of harming or killing a police animal. The provision drew the ire of members on both sides of the aisle, including a passionate opposition from fellow GOP Rep. Shamed Dogan, who called it a “dangerous amendment.”

Other Republicans, including Rep. Sara Walsh, said the amendment would bring Missouri in line with federal policies.

Schroer ultimately withdrew his amendment with the intention of allowing it to go through committee as a standalone bill.