Hartzler endorsed by pro-life activist Abby Johnson

EXCLUSIVE — Abby Johnson, a pro-life activist who used to work for Planned Parenthood, has endorsed Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler in her bid for U.S. Senate.

Hartzler, a social conservative, has also been backed by Susan B. Anthony List and Maggie’s List, a nonprofit and PAC respectively that work to elect anti-abortion, primarily female candidates.

“Congresswoman Hartzler is the rare kind of politician who unflinchingly fights for and effects positive change for her constituents without allowing the swamp of D.C., and the political elites to change her,” Johnson said in a statement first shared with The Missouri Times. “I am happy to link arms with Congresswoman Hartzler as she fights for life, individual rights, and ending unjust mandates.”

Hartzler faces Congressman Billy Long, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, former Gov. Eric Greitens, and attorney Mark McCloskey in the GOP primary to replace outgoing Senator Roy Blunt.

The CD 4 congresswoman has also been backed by Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, and former Minnesota Congresswoman Michele Bachmann.

“I’ve been blessed to receive such overwhelming support from across the pro-life community,” Hartzler said. “There is no greater right than the right to life, and it’s up to us to fight for the unborn each and every day.”

Although he’s teased the possibility of backing more than one Republican, former President Donald Trump has not yet endorsed in this race — yet, his pick is coveted as the primary forges ahead.

Johnson has risen to fame among conservative circles for her ardent rejection of Planned Parenthood and pro-choice causes. She said she left Planned Parenthood after witnessing an abortion procedure, although questions have been raised about the validity of her story.

Hartzler ended 2021 with nearly $1.78 million cash on hand after bringing in more than $426,000 during the final quarter of the year.