Hillary Shields announces candidacy for Lee’s Summit City Council District 1

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Hillary Shields has announced her candidacy for Lee’s Summit City Council District 1.

Ms. Shields, who is endorsed by the Lee’s Summit Police Officers Association and the Lee’s Summit Firefighters Association, says that public safety is a top priority for her campaign.

“Lee’s Summit is a great community, but we’ve grown a lot over the last several years. We need to make sure that our police officers, firefighters and first responders have the tools they need to keep our community safe and keep up with that growth.”

Hillary grew up in Missouri and lives in Lee’s Summit with her husband, Mitch and their foreign exchange daughter. Hillary says they chose Downtown Lee’s Summit as their home for its strong sense of community.

“I love the way that Downtown still has that small town feel – we know our neighbors, and everyone looks out for each other.”

For the past decade, Shields has worked with local families and schools as an advocate for study abroad programs as a volunteer with AFS-USA. She and her husband have hosted nine foreign exchange students from all around the world.

“It’s been so rewarding getting to know these great kids and seeing them become a part of our Lee’s Summit community,” said Shields.

When she’s not volunteering, Hillary works as a paralegal and enjoys quilting and spending time with her rescue dog, Bowser.

For more information about Hillary Shields or the 2020 campaign, please visit www.hillaryshields.com.