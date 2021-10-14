Kehoe campaign, PAC raise nearly $500K in third quarter

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe raised nearly $300,000 in the third quarter, his campaign said.

Additionally, the American Dream PAC supporting him, will report bringing in $180,000 during the third quarter. Kehoe is running for governor in 2024.

“It’s impressive for any candidate running in Missouri to raise $500,000 in a quarter, but to do it three years out from an election is historic and shows Mike’s strong ability to connect with supporters from every corner of Missouri who are investing in the future of our state,” Mike Hafner, an advisor, said. “It is evident that Mike is laser-focused on providing leadership for Missouri state government.”

The PAC brought in an additional $40,000 earlier this month as well.

Kehoe launched his gubernatorial bid in March. He has served as Missouri’s lieutenant governor since his appointment in June 2018 and handily won his election to the seat in 2020.

Prior to joining the executive branch, Kehoe rose to a leadership position within the state Senate where he represented Cole, Gasconade, Maries, Miller, Moniteau, Morgan, and Osage counties as a Republican. He also chaired a variety of committees, including the Senate Rules, Joint Rules, Resolutions, and Ethics Committee, while in the upper chamber.

Born in St. Louis, Kehoe worked his way from car washing to sales management at a dealership growing up. By the time he was 25 years old, he was running Osage Industries in Linn. And in 1992, he started a Ford-Lincoln auto dealership in Jefferson City. Kehoe is also a first-generation farmer, where he’s responsible for cattle and hay on his farm.

“I am humbled to know so many Missourians see an even greater leadership role for me in Missouri,” Kehoe said when announcing his candidacy. “I will continue to use my years of job-creating business experience, what I have learned on the farm, in leading for conservative views and values in the state Senate, and now as lieutenant governor to increase opportunity, freedom, and security for all Missourians.”

The filing deadline for the third quarter isn’t until October 15 although close of books was Sept. 30. That means not every campaign has publicly released its fundraising haul for the third quarter.