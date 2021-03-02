MoDOT moves 1 step closer to building a new Rocheport Bridge

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Following an extensive evaluation process, four qualified teams have been selected to compete for the contract to design and construct a new Missouri River Bridge on Interstate 70 near Rocheport.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has received Statements of Qualification from potential design-build teams for the Rocheport Bridge project.

“We are very pleased with the interest we received in working on the Rocheport Bridge project. The four short-listed teams are all very experienced and capable of producing a successful project,” said Project Director Brandi Baldwin. “We look forward to moving forward in the process and selecting the final design-build team.”

The following teams (in no particular order) were selected to further develop their proposals on the project:

Traylor-Ames Joint Venture Team – Traylor Brothers, Inc.; Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc.; Ames Construction, Inc.

– Traylor Brothers, Inc.; Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc.; Ames Construction, Inc. American Bridge/Garver Team – American Bridge Company; Garver, LLC; Hg Consult, Inc.; Terracon

– American Bridge Company; Garver, LLC; Hg Consult, Inc.; Terracon Rocheport Bridge Constructors – Massman Construction Company; HNTB Corporation; Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.

– Massman Construction Company; HNTB Corporation; Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. Lunda Team – Lunda Construction Co.; Parsons Transportation Group, Inc.; Dan Brown & Associates; Hugh Zeng United

There are still opportunities for additional consultants and subcontracting firms to be added to each team. A networking opportunity for Disadvantaged Business Enterprises will be offered this spring.

Design-build projects combine both the design and construction phases into one contract. The selected team completes the design and construction in parallel instead of in succession. MoDOT provides the project goals, budget and schedule, and the contractor team conducts the work. This technique has been known to significantly save time and money. For more information about design-build or to see other similar project across the state, visit www.modot.org/design-build-information

This $240 million project was made possible by the July 2019 award of a $81.2 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The project will replace the existing I-70 bridge as well as reconstruct the Route BB interchange just east of the bridge.

MoDOT has established design-build goals for the project. The contractor team will be selected using an apparent best-value process to determine the team who can best meet or beat the goals. To view the full list of goals and project timeline visit www.modot.org/RocheportBridge.

MoDOT will issue the request for proposal later this month. Proposals will be due in June and the design-build team is expected to be selected in July, with construction beginning as early as later this year with completion by the end of 2024.

For more information or to sign up for updates on the I-70 Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport, please visit the project webpage at: www.modot.org/RocheportBridge