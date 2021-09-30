PSC approves rate adjustments for natural gas customers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s Public Service Commission (PSC) approved Spire Missouri’s Weather Normalization Adjustment Rider (WNAR) adjustment, ensuring a rate decrease for customers next month.

WNARs adjust rates based on weather patterns, increasing or decreasing costs due to differences between normal and actual heating days. The company applied to account for unusual weather between October 2020-February 2021 with an 82 cent decrease in customer bills for Spire East customers and a 48 cent decrease for Spire West customers using 10,000 cubic feet of natural gas per month.

Commissioners approved the change during Wednesday’s agenda meeting, allowing it to go into effect in October.

Ameren Missouri’s Gas Delivery Charge Adjustment (DCA) tariff was also approved, decreasing bills for residential customers using 10,000 cubic feet of gas per month by 73 cents per month. The rate adjustment outside of Ameren’s regular rate case reflects non-gas revenue changes from fluctuations in usage due to weather or conservation. The change takes effect on Nov. 1.

Ameren’s revised Technical Resource Manual (TRM) and Deemed Savings Table, a set of databases tracking savings values for energy efficiency programs, were approved in 2019. Ameren filed revisions to both this month seeking to incorporate data from the 2020 program year and realign the TRM and Deemed Savings Table to reflect Ameren’s planned programs.

Commissioners approved the changes, setting an effective date of Jan. 1, 2022, to line up with the start of the new program year.

Evergy Metro sought to include its true-up amount denoting $477,623 in over-collection from April 2020-March 2021 in its Fuel and Purchased Gas Adjustment Clause (FAC). The attempt was rejected by the commission, which voted to allow Evergy to address the over-collection in a future rate case instead.

Mid MO Sanitation, LLC was approved for a certificate of convenience and necessity (CCN) to construct and operate a sewer system in Callaway County outside of its service area to remove ammonia from the local wastewater, a project approved by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources in 2015. The commission granted the certificate on the condition that the company revise its tariff sheets and keep up with reporting requirements.

The next PSC agenda meeting is scheduled for Oct. 6.