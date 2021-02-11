Capitol Briefs: Senate debates bill lessening power of local officials during health emergencies

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Senate debated a bill from Sen. Bob Onder that seeks to lessen the power local officials have during public health emergencies for about four hours Wednesday before it was laid over.

SB 12 prohibits political subdivisions from imposing rules restricting the number of people gathering or residing on private residential property during a state of emergency related to public health.

It also restricts political subdivisions from imposing a public health order that directly or indirectly closes or restricts businesses, churches, schools, and other places from operating for longer than 15 days within a 180-day period with some exceptions. A two-thirds vote of the political subdivision’s governing body could enact a second 15-day period shutdown; another two-thirds vote could enact a third seven-day shutdown; another two-thirds vote could enact a fourth seven-day shutdown.

Additional orders would need a concurrent resolution from the General Assembly. The bill also requires a public health order to be accompanied by a public report supporting a shutdown order.

“COVID-19 has been the most politicized disease in human history,” Onder said from the Senate floor.