Solon named acting director of Division of Professional Registration

After leaving her legislative career behind, Sheila Solon was appointed acting director of the Division of Professional Registration by Gov. Mike Parson.

“A new chapter begins in my public service as acting director of Professional Registration,” Solon said. “I appreciate this opportunity and for the confidence that Gov. Mike Parson has placed in me to lead the division that supports 41 professional boards and commissions responsible for licensing and regulating 460,000 Missourians.”

Solon told The Missouri Times she was grateful for the opportunity to serve in her new position after her tenure in the statehouse and that she felt honored to be appointed by Parson.

In her new position, Solon will oversee licensing for various professions in Missouri, from medical professionals and medicinal marijuana distributors to social workers and realtors. The division, a section of the Missouri Department of Insurance, Financial Institutions and Professional Registration, is tasked with processing applications, conducting investigations into professional misconduct and fraud, administering examinations, and providing accessible information on standards and regulations. The division employs more than 200 Missourians, according to Solon.

Solon represented HD 31 for three terms and won her bid to represent the HD 9 after a two-year break. During her time in the statehouse, the St. Joseph Republican served on the Rules-Administrative Oversight, Local Government, and Veterans committees and chaired the Children and Families Committee last session. She sponsored various bills on childcare and the foster system during her tenure in the legislature. She left the House after last session due to term limits.

Prior to her time in the statehouse, Solon served as mayor pro tem of the Blue Springs City Council and chaired the City of Blue Springs Planning Commission. Outside of elected office, Solon has worked as an account coordinator.