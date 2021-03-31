Capitol Briefs: Grier named Foundation for Government Accountability’s 2020 Legislator of the Year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Rep. Derek Grier received the Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA) 2020 Legislator of the Year Award this week.

FGA pointed to Grier’s HB 2046, which was signed into law last year, as the catalyst for the decision. Grier’s bill allowed individuals who hold professional licenses in other states or Washington, D.C., to acquire an equal license in Missouri for certain jobs — legislation Grier said was inspired by a visit to the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

“I am thrilled to be honored with this award in recognition of passing the most sweeping licensing reform in Missouri history. As a small business owner and someone who cares about the local economy, I was looking to attract businesses and entrepreneurs to come to Missouri,” Grier said. “While visiting the USS Theodore Roosevelt, I saw an opportunity to empower the workforce in Missouri through licensing reform that removed government barriers that stood in the way of Missourians. The result was HB 2046.”

Grier’s bill received bipartisan approval and garnered national attention : Grier spoke with legislators across the country and appeared on a White House call about licensing reform last year.

The bill also prohibited the denial of a license based on non-violent criminal history and allowed on-the-job apprenticeships to count toward occupational licenses.

The FGA grants the award to legislators who demonstrate a commitment to reforms that advance work opportunities and health care solutions.