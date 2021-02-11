Capitol Briefs: Parson relaxes service hour regulations for fuel trucks

With temperatures continuing to drop this winter, Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order to temporarily relax hours of service limitations for fuel trucks.

“With unseasonably cold temperatures impacting much of the state and nation, the demand for heating fuel only continues to rise,” Parson said. “This has resulted in significant delays in the distribution of residential heating fuels, especially propane. In order to meet this need and protect the well-being of Missourians, we must ensure that our truck drivers have enough time to distribute heating fuel to homes and businesses across the state.”

The order, signed Thursday afternoon, temporarily waived state and federal regulations limiting commercial truck drivers to 11 hours of consecutive driving time. The waiver will only apply to those transporting heating fuel including propane, heating oil, and natural gas.

Parson told reporters record low temperatures and significant wind chills were expected to hit the Midwest next week. He also noted the recent weather had caused delays for COVID-19 vaccine shipments over the past week.

The order will remain in effect from Feb. 11 to Feb. 21 unless extended.

Fourteen other states have taken similar action this winter.