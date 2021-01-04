David Jackson joins Gamble and Schlemeier leadership team

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — After more than a decade as a lobbyist, including four years with the firm, David Jackson is joining the leadership team of Gamble and Schlemeier.

“Promoting David to principal strengthens the firm’s capacity and positions us to broaden our footprint, while further enhancing our ability to deliver the one-on-one counsel and client service that is the hallmark of Gamble & Schlemeier,” founder Bill Gamble said in a statement.

Jackson joined the firm in 2016 as a policy advisor and experienced lobbyist. He began his lobbying career at age 19, working as the state’s youngest registered lobbyist while pursuing an education at Westminster College and Washington University. He was named to The Missouri Times 100+ List as a prominent figure in 2015 during his tenure with lobbying firm The Gate Way Group in St. Louis.

The group said Jackson will develop relationships with new clients while promoting policy positions on the legislative and executive levels in his new position, something he has extensive experience with after years in the lobbying world.

“David’s numerous accomplishments before the General Assembly since joining the firm has gained him the confidence of our clients and respect of his peers at the state Capitol,” said partner Jorgen Schlemeier.

Jackson formerly served as managing partner at The Gate Way Group, facilitating more than 150 policy changes over the past decade. He serves on the Westminster College Board of Trustees and the Board of Directors for Criminal Justice Ministry, a criminal justice reentry-based nonprofit in St. Louis.

Gamble and Schlemeier is Missouri’s largest governmental affairs consulting firm. Established in 1996, it employs lobbyists in Jefferson City, Kansas City, and St. Louis and promotes policies on education, health care, law enforcement, and small businesses. Jackson is joining Gamble, Schlemeier, and Sarah Topp on the firm’s leadership team.