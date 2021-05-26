Fitzpatrick, other state treasurers warn banks over Biden administration’s climate finance push

Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick joined more than a dozen other state financial chiefs to issue a warning to the Biden administration: Banks that consider divesting from coal, oil, and natural gas are officially on notice.

The letter from the 15 state treasurers comes as John Kerry, special presidential climate envoy, has been reportedly working his contacts with big banks to encourage greater climate efforts and other energy-related commitments. Republicans have warned the effort is an “attempt to prevent energy companies from obtaining capital.”

Fitzpatrick said the federal government’s encouragement of banks to stop providing certain services to coal, oil, and natural gas companies could cause gas, energy, and consumer goods prices to rise.

“While I get that we want, as a society, to pursue more renewable forms of energy, we can’t just ignore the fact that right now fossil fuels are what drive the energy industry for the most part. Failing to realize that or pretending that’s not the case is only going to hurt poor people more than anybody,” Fitzpatrick told The Missouri Times. “It’s totally inappropriate for the federal government to put that kind of pressure on financial institutions.”

In the letter, the state treasurers said they are putting banks and financial institutions “on notice” and urging them “not to give into pressure from the Biden administration to refuse to lend to or invest in coal, oil, and natural gas companies.”

Fitzpatrick noted Missouri has contracted with certain financial institutions and would “evaluate those on a case-by-case basis.”

“I can assure you that a financial institution’s decision to choose not to participate as a lender and provider of capital to a certain institution because of political pressure will be a consideration in determining where the state of Missouri puts its money [and] invests its money,” Fitzpatrick said.

According to Axios, the state treasurers included on the letter manage more than $600 billion together. Missouri’s investment portfolio is nearly $20 billion including Missouri State Employees’ Retirement System (MOSER) and MOST, according to the Treasurer’s Office.

“As a collective, we strongly oppose command-and-control economic policies that attempt to bend the free market to the political will of government officials. It is simply antithetical to our nation’s position as a democracy and a capitalist economy for the executive branch to bully corporations into curtailing legal activities,” the letter, led by West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore, said. “The Biden administration’s top-down tactics of picking economic winners and losers deprives the real determinate group in our society — the people — of essential choice and agency.”

“We refuse to allow the federal government to pick our critical industries as losers, based purely on President Biden’s own radical political preferences and ideologies. At the outset of his administration, President Biden promised to be a president for all Americans. The pressure his administration is imposing on American financial institutions runs directly counter to that promise as it will certainly harm the most economically depressed areas in our states and the most vulnerable of our people.”

Other state treasurers who signed the letter addressed to Kerry at the State Department included Alabama Treasurer John McMillan, Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee, Arkansas Treasurer Dennis Milligan, Idaho Treasurer Julie A. Ellsworth, Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball, Mississippi Treasurer David McRae, Nebraska Treasurer John Murante, North Dakota Treasurer Thomas Beadle, Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague, Oklahoma Treasurer Randy McDaniel, Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity, South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis Jr., and South Dakota Treasurer Josh Haeder.

A State Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Loading...