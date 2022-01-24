Former Fulton police chief, Steve Myers, launches bid for state representative

Steve Myers will run to replace termed Rep. Travis Fitzwater in Missouri’s 49th District.

FULTON, Mo. — On Monday, former Fulton Chief of Police, Steve Myers, launched his campaign for Missouri State Representative. Myers is running in Missouri’s 49th House District and seeks to replace State Representative Travis Fitzwater, who cannot run due to term limits.

“Our country is reaching the point of no return,” said Myers. “We need elected officials who are willing to listen to us, not the lobbyist. I’ve protected our communities for nearly 40 years and I intend to continue serving our community with the honesty and truth it deserves.”

Over the course of his career, Myers has worked with the most elite task forces, including the FBI. He has rounded up illegal immigrants, tracked a foreign operative working in our country, and investigated numerous homicides.

“Our children need to be taught in the classroom, not online, and they shouldn’t be told that they are racist simply because of the color of their skin,” said Myers. “As Sate Representative, I will strongly oppose critical race theory, and work to stop any attempt to infringe on our Second Amendment rights. I will also be a champion for innocent unborn life.”

Myers grew up working on his family farm and after graduation, farmed nearly 2,000 acres consisting of row crop, cattle, and a hog operation. In 1982, he was called to a career in law enforcement, and served Fulton as Chief of Police since 2002.

Myers said that he is running for State Representative to fight back against the radical left and ensure our Missouri Values are protected for years to come.

To find out more about Myers’ campaign, visit myersformissouri.com. ###