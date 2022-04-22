Missouri Police back Schmitt for Senate

The Missouri Fraternal Order of Police has backed Attorney General Eric Schmitt in his bid for U.S. Senate.

“Eric Schmitt is the one candidate running for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat who understands what Missouri police officers deal with daily to keep Missouri safe,” Rick Inglima, president and labor chair of the Missouri FOP. “Missouri police officers know we can count on Eric Schmitt to work with us and support us as we go about our jobs.”

Jay Schroeder, president of the St. Louis Police Officers Association Lodge 68 and Missouri FOP vice president, said Schmitt “is the only candidate that has shown by words, and most importantly by actions, he supports and stands with law enforcement officials.”

“We know Eric Schmitt and know of his commitment to public safety and the men and women in uniform tasked with keeping our streets safe,” said Kevin Ahlbrand, immediate past president, national trustee, and legislative director of Missouri FOP.

Schmitt is running for the seat being vacated by Senator Roy Blunt. The slate of GOP candidates for the position also includes Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, Congressman Billy Long, state Sen. Dave Schatz, former Gov. Eric Greitens, and attorney Mark McCloskey.

“Helping keep Missourians safe and delivering justice for victims have been hallmarks of my service to Missouri as their attorney general,” Schmitt said. “As Missouri’s chief legal and law enforcement official, I am in awe of the work police officers do to keep our streets safe.”

The Attorney General’s Office launched the Safer Streets Initiative in 2019 — shortly after Schmitt’s appointment amid an executive shakeup — as a way for Schmitt’s office to prosecute the state’s most violent criminals in federal court. The partnership between the Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. Attorneys for the Eastern and Western Districts of Missouri was the first of its kind, according to Schmitt.