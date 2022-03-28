Nancy R. Stevens to run for state representative in HD 88

Nancy R. Stevens has filed to represent the Missouri State House of Representatives District 88 for the Republican Party. The redistricted area will include parts of Wildwood, Ellisville, Eureka, Allenton and Pacific.

After a successful 40-year career in healthcare and education, Mrs. Stevens hopes to combine her experience and legislative efforts to strengthen Missouri’s struggling healthcare system and to support its educational institutions.

Mrs. Stevens was born and raised in St. Louis. She graduated with a BS from Fontbonne University and completed a dietetic internship with graduate studies in medical nutrition. She completed additional graduate coursework in management and organizational development.

Following graduation, she served as department director at Shriners Hospital for Children and acting department director at St. John’s Mercy Medical Center. She also worked as an instructor and researcher for St. Louis University Child Development Clinic, University of Missouri Cooperative Extension and Shriners Hospital for Children. Her career took a new direction when she left to work at Christian Health System and BJC Healthcare as a clinical and management consultant.

In the early 1990s, she started her own consulting company and helped develop the Nutrition Facts Panel for manufacturers. She expanded her company to provide clinical nutrition and management consulting for long-term care, hospitals and public health departments. Today, she has a team of registered dietitians, quality control experts and support staff.

Mrs. Stevens has also helped within professional associations to improve nutrition and reduce hunger. She has held several leadership positions, including president of both the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (St. Louis) and the American Society for Healthcare Foodservice Administrators. She has also served as chair of the council on practice in the Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and has chaired several hospital associations and group purchasing technical advisory committees. In addition, she has served as an executive board member on the Board of Directors for Operation Food Search, a St. Louis-based food bank and hunger-relief organization.

For service within her profession, Mrs. Stevens was nominated for the Outstanding Dietitian of the Year. She was also recognized by the St. Louis County Special School District for her work related to training programs and employment.

During her career, she has developed educational affiliations with St. Louis University, University of Missouri, Fontbonne University, the VA St. Louis Dietetic Internship, DePauw University, Iowa State University, and St. Louis Community College at Florissant. She currently serves as an instructor for a dietetics paraprofessional program and offers financial support.

Mrs. Stevens’ extensive career working with healthcare and education has prepared her to bring solutions to the problems she sees every day. The prestigious level of care once held In Missouri has been strained by compromised staffing levels, limited resources, and the pandemic. Mrs. Stevens believes that her legislative assistance and relationships will give Missouri the healthcare and educational support it deserves.