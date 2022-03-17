Republican Ryan Higgins to run for state representative in St. Louis County

Local teacher Ryan Higgins has thrown his hat into the ring for state representative in the St. Louis County area. The district includes Valley Park, Twin Oaks, Fenton, and Manchester. Running as a Republican, Higgins hopes to win his primary on August 2nd and advance to the general election in November.

“I am excited to see a surge of support as I announce my candidacy for state representative,” stated Higgins. “Now is the time for conservatives to stand up and take our country back–and that starts by protecting our rights here at the state level.”

Ryan is a longtime Missourian; he and his wife, Megan, are proud conservative voices in the community. He currently teaches history at the Archdiocese of St. Louis and works at his family’s small business located in the district. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Missouri – St. Louis and attends Sacred Heart Catholic Church. His backgrounds in education and small business serve as primary motivations for his choice to step into public service.

“The students of today are the leaders of tomorrow. We need to ensure they are equipped with real history and scientific facts, not socialist doctrine. Parents should feel confident in what their child’s school is teaching and should have more control over their child’s education. In the same fashion, we need to remove bureaucratic control over our struggling family businesses. Times are tough enough with rising costs and supply shortages—we need less red tape and fewer taxes to foster our local economic growth. I will work hard to get big government out of our lives across the board.”

Alongside reducing government regulations, Higgins has concerns about public safety and the erosion of constitutional freedoms. He has taken great effort to address constituents’ concerns about rising crime rates and a federal government that prioritizes micromanagement over liberty.

“I believe that our freedoms that come to us from the Constitution and Bill of Rights are not negotiable. These are what make us as Americans unique. I will always fight to see that your freedoms are protected and not infringed on. I will stand against the far leftist agenda by ensuring our law enforcement is fully funded.”

Ryan Higgins has retained Survey St. Louis along with Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants on his campaign.