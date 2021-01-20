 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Missouri’s elected officials react to Biden’s inauguration: ‘Democracy has prevailed’

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn on January 20, 2021
  

President Joe Biden was officially sworn in as the 46th commander in chief Wednesday morning in Washington, D.C. And Vice President Kamala Harris made history as the nation’s first female vice president. 

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt chaired the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies which was responsible for the planning of the ceremonies for the new administration. 

“The freedoms we have today, the nation we live in today, didn’t just happen, and they aren’t complete. A great democracy, working through the successes and failures of our history, striving to be better than it had been,” Blunt said in a speech during the swearing-in. 

Here’s a look at how some of Missouri’s elected officials responded to the historic day. 

“The dawn has come and hope springs eternal. Congratulations to President [Biden] and Vice President [Harris],” U.S. Congressman Emanuel Cleaver said. 

“Congratulations on making history, Madam Vice President [Harris]. I’m excited to partner with you and President [Biden] to get our communities the help we need,” U.S. Congresswoman Cori Bush said. 

“My prayers and best wishes are with President Biden and Vice President Harris as they begin their administration,” U.S. Congresswoman Ann Wagner said. “Seeing another peaceful transition of power today in our nation’s capital is a reminder of our Democracy’s resilience and the grace God has shed upon our country.”

“With each new president, our nation comes together to celebrate an American tradition — the peaceful transition of power. The 2021 inauguration is no different,” U.S. Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler said. “President Biden has vowed to work for all Americans, and I will hold him to that promise. I congratulate him on today’s inauguration and look forward to finding common ground during his time in the White House while advancing the ideas of my district.” 

She also praised former President Donald Trump, saying he “achieved much during his term in office.” 

U.S. Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer also praised the former president in a social media post. 

“Historic economic success, a strengthened military, peace in the Middle East, a COVID-19 vaccine in record time, and so much more. Thank you for your service, Mr. President,” he said. 

“Congratulations to [Biden] and [Harris] on officially being sworn in today. This nation is the greatest in the history of the world because, among a long list of other things, this day happens every four years,” Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden said. “Our republic has endured glorious highs, painful lows, and a whole host of things in between. I will pray for this administration and I will pray for this great country! It isn’t perfect, but it’s worth fighting for.” 

“Congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris,” House Speaker Rob Vescovo said. “Their success is important to our country. I truly wish them the best.” 

Rep. LaKeySha Bosley shared a photo of Harris and former President Barack Obama tapping fists from the inauguration on social media. 

“As a black woman, this picture and the unspoken grace, respect, and encouragement between these two have me in tears,” Bosley said. “This image is Maya Angelou’s ‘STILL I RISE’ realized on so many levels.” 

“Democracy has prevailed,” Rep. Keri Ingle said. 

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas attended the ceremony in Washington, D.C. 

“The peaceful transfer of power is a cornerstone of our democracy. Proud to represent Kansas City here today,” Lucas said while sharing a pair of photos from the occasion. 

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson offered congratulations for Biden and Harris on Twitter. 

“Today we turn the page on a divisive chapter of our nation’s history and begin what I hope is a new era of healing and inclusion,” she said. “There’s more that unites us as Americans than divides us.” 

This story has been updated. 

