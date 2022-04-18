Catherine Dreher files to run for SD 10 seat

Catherine Dreher has filed to run for Missouri State Senate, District 10, on the Libertarian ticket. She is a resident of unincorporated Lincoln County and a homeschool mom. She’s married with three children and loves living in the country. She works at Faith Academy in Weldon Spring where she teaches preschool. She has a Master’s Degree in Professional Communication from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

She lived in St. Charles County for 12 years before moving to Lincoln County almost five years ago. It was the lure of country living and lack of overbearing ordinances that brought her family to Lincoln County.

“I believe in the principles of self-ownership, individual liberty, and limited government,” states Catherine. “These aren’t just principles I believe in, but I’ve also worked to protect and promote these at the local level. When I lived in St. Charles County, I was part of a very small group of individuals who worked to get Red Light Cameras banned in the county. Obviously, we were successful! I served on the County Board of Zoning Adjustment and the Cottleville Planning and Zoning Board so I could protect private property rights.”

When she moved to Lincoln County, she immediately looked for the best way she could get involved in local politics. That’s when she began working on Mike Wood’s campaign for Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney by coordinating his door-knocking efforts. “I knew it was an important race for the community and a place where I could see liberty triumph over corruption.”

“Polls show that 75% of Americans are dissatisfied with the state of the Country, yet it’s a state voters put us in year after year. As a Libertarian candidate, I offer people another choice,” says Catherine. “People who have felt marginalized by the two party system. People who are tired of promises being broken. I have a history of standing up for liberty, even when it is unpopular. I am ready to take my fight for liberty to the State Capitol on your behalf. I ask for your vote on November 8, 2022, so I can stand up for you.”