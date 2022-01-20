Hartzler endorsed by Eric Metaxas

EXCLUSIVE — Christian author Eric Metaxas has endorsed Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler in her campaign for U.S. Senate.

“We need leaders in America who refuse to apologize for our Christian values. Vicky Hartzler has proven herself over and over again that she has the guts to stand up to the liberals, defend our values, and defend our way of life,” Metaxas said. “She’s a conservative tried-and-true.”

Metaxas is a Christian author, speaker, and radio host. He is a supporter of former President Donald Trump and has repeated claims that Trump won the 2020 election.

Metaxas was a keynote speaker at a National Prayer Breakfast in 2012 and hosts a nationally syndicated radio program.

Hartzler is among a field of Republicans vying for the open Senate seat in Missouri. A social conservative, she has represented a large swatch of Missouri in Congress since 2011. Before Congress, she served in the Missouri Legislature and is a former home economics teacher.

Aside from Metaxas, she has received support from the Value in Election Women PAC (VIEWPAC), former Minnesota Congresswoman Michele Bachmann, Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer, Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, and Maggie’s List.

“I’m honored to be joined in this fight for the heart and soul of our country by courageous Christian leaders like Eric Metaxas,” Hartzler said. “Now is the time for men and women of faith to rally together and take back the nation that we love from the radical left.”

Congressman Billy Long, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, former Gov. Eric Greitens, and attorney Mark McCloskey are also running for the GOP nomination.