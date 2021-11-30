Hartzler endorsed by PAC supporting Republican women for federal office

EXCLUSIVE — A political action committee that supports Republican women running for federal office endorsed Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler in her bid for U.S. Senate.

The Value in Electing Women Political Action Committee (VIEWPAC) announced its backing of Hartzler Tuesday. Founded more than two decades ago by congresswomen and professional women, the group is focused on electing Republican women to the U.S. House and U.S. Senate.

“Representative Hartzler’s decade in Congress will allow her to hit the ground running in the Senate. It’s critical that we keep this state red if we are to get the majority back in the Senate, and Vicky is the candidate who can do that,” Julie Conway, the executive director of VIEWPAC, said. “It will be great to have her join our tremendous team of GOP female senators.”

Hartzler has also secured endorsements from former Minnesota Congresswoman Michele Bachmann, Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer, Concerned Women for American President Penny Young Nance, Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, and Maggie’s List.

A social conservative, Hartzler represents a large and diverse swatch of Missouri in Congress, from the Columbia area sweeping west to just below Kansas City and down to Pittsburg and Lebanon, settling north of Springfield. Her journey to Congress came with the narrow defeat of longtime incumbent Congressman Ike Skelton.

Hartzler is the second Republican woman elected to Congress in Missouri. She’s been supported by VIEWPAC in her previous congressional bids.

“I am blessed to receive the endorsement of VIEWPAC and am honored to stand with them in this fight for the heart and soul of our country which begins with taking back the Senate,” Hartzler said. “I look forward to stopping the big government socialist agenda and saving America.”

Also running for the GOP nomination for the seat, which is being vacated by Senator Roy Blunt, is Congressman Billy Long, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, former Gov. Eric Greitens, and attorney Mark McCloskey.

As of the latest campaign finance data, Hartzler had the most cash on hand with $1.65 million. Schmitt followed with $1.19 million and Long with nearly $540,000.