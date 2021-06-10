Vicky Hartzler: A timeline of her career

After months of speculation, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler officially announced her candidacy for U.S. Senate Thursday, seeking to add to her lengthy resume of public service.

Hartzler joins a growing pool of well-known contenders for outgoing Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat after meeting with Missouri officials and agriculture groups and extensive consideration about the opportunity.

From her time as an educator to her tenure in state and national politics, here’s a look at Hartzler’s career thus far.

Congress: 2011-present

Hartzler ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2010, overtaking Democratic incumbent Ike Skelton by 5 points. During her tenure, she has served on numerous committees, including the Armed Services and Budget committees. She is the only congressional delegate from Missouri to sit on this year’s Agricultural Committee, which she has served on throughout her tenure.

One of her early victories in office was working with other Missourians in Congress to address a situation at the Lake of the Ozarks: The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) found the lake had been incorrectly surveyed, leading people to build their homes below the appropriate elevation. The homes were grandfathered in by FERC as a result of the bipartisan push.

While in office, Hartzler has focused on issues such as religious liberties, foreign policy, abortion, and the 2020 presidential election, supporting a suit to contest the results and voting to overturn them when the electoral college votes were counted.

Other political positions: 2004-2008

Between leaving the Missouri House and running for Congress, Hartzler served as the state spokeswoman for the Coalition to Protect Marriage, leading the group in advocating for the Missouri Marriage Definition Amendment in 2004, which passed overwhelmingly. The ballot measure amended the state constitution to only recognize marriages between a man and woman; it was subsequently struck down.

Then-Gov. Matt Blunt appointed her chair of the Missouri Women’s Council in 2005, a position she retained for three years before deciding to run for Congress.

Missouri House of Representatives: 1995-2001

Hartzler first ran for political office in 1994, going on to serve three terms in the lower chamber. She represented HD 124, which at the time comprised Cass and Johnson counties.

Education

Hartzler graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor’s in education. She received her Master’s in education from the University of Central Missouri in 1992.

Before entering politics, Hartzler taught home economics for 11 years in Lebanon and Belton, coaching track and working with at-risk youths.

Hartzler spent her early life on a farm in Cass County and continues to maintain one there with her family.