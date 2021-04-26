Jamey Murphy awarded St. Louis County Republican of the Year

Jamey Murphy became the youngest person to be named St. Louis County Republican of the Year Sunday.

Jamey, chief of staff to Sen. Paul Wieland and son of Rep. Jim Murphy, was recognized Sunday for his work in politics. Murphy, who previously served as chief of staff for former Sen. Jim Lembke and as a member of the Mehlville School District Board of Directors, said he was thankful for the award.

“It’s kind of awkward to be honored like this and put out in the spotlight, but I am honored,” Murphy, 32, told The Missouri Times. “It was very gracious of the group to recognize me, especially to be the youngest. Frankly, it isn’t about me — it’s about the people that I’ve been able to pull around me to get things done. I have the benefit of a great team.”

“Jamey is well-deserving of this recognition,” Wieland, a Republican representing Jefferson County, said. “His efforts are a source of pride to St. Louis County, his family, and my office.”

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe spoke at the ceremony, touting Murphy’s contribution to the Republican platform in Missouri.

“Jamey is a great young man — the youngest to ever win the award,” Kehoe said. “He has a servant’s heart and wants to see our state’s Christian, conservative, family values reflected in the people we elect.”

“Having the opportunity to spend these years with my son James McCary Murphy is a unique opportunity to share this experience with the most talented Senate staffer,” Rep. Jim Murphy said. “Jamey has served longer than any senator and his experience and institutional knowledge has helped guide Sen. Weiland and myself to become more effective legislators. I am very proud of his accomplishments.”

In a letter read at the event, U.S. Congresswoman Ann Wagner praised Murphy for his work electing conservatives at all levels of government in Missouri. She also praised his dedication to his faith and family.

“While 2020 was a year of many changes, your steadfast work on the ground ensured historic victories for Republicans here in Missouri,” Wagner said. “Your work on your father’s campaigns in 2018 and 2020 have ensured that Republicans have carried that top target district for two cycles in a row. During that time, because of the hard work of the Murphy family, the margin in the 94th House District has grown from 347 votes in 2018 to a little over 1,000 votes in 2020. This is a testament to your family’s hard work in the 94th House District and your father’s accomplishments in Jefferson City.”

“As a former township committeewoman and State Party Chairwoman, and now legislator, I understand the importance of this work,” Wagner continued. “A strong and unified grassroots network has enabled our party to have continued success across the state.”

Kaitlyn Schallhorn contributed to this report.