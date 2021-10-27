Mark Alford, longtime TV anchor, launches bid for CD 4

After stepping down from his longtime role as a news anchor in Kansas City, Mark Alford’s next assignment is running for Missouri’s 4th congressional district.

Alford, a Republican, made the announcement on KCMO Talk Radio Wednesday morning, hoping to serve as a “conservative voice” on Capitol Hill.

“Each district is due the strongest voice they can elect who represents their will and their beliefs. I am that strongest voice for the 4th congressional district of the state of Missouri,” Alford said on his campaign website.

Alford left Fox 4 earlier this month after 23 years as an anchor. He joined the station in 1998 after working as a reporter and anchor in Houston, Texas.

In a video posted to his Facebook page earlier this week, Alford said “it has not been easy being in the media while also being a conservative Christian who respects law enforcement and wants to promote local entrepreneurs and small business owners.”

Alford faces state Rep. Sara Walsh, farmer Kalena Bruce, and veteran Taylor Burks in the GOP primary for CD 4. Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden and Sen. Rick Brattin are considered to be potential contenders for the seat as well. (Rowden’s social media pages have teased an announcement on Nov. 8.)

The seat is being vacated by Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler who is running for U.S. Senate. Hartzler was first elected to Congress in 2010.

Missouri’s 4th congressional district — as it stands now — is a large and diverse expanse of the state, from Columbia sweeping west to just below Kansas City, stretching down to Pittsburg and Lebanon, and settling north of Springfield. It includes both Whiteman Air Force Base in Johnson County and Fort Leonard Wood in Pulaski County.

