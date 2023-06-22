Press Release: Retired police officer Mark Guffey announces run for Cass County Commissioner

Retired police officer and local businessman Mark Guffey is excited to announce his bid for Cass County Southern Commissioner. The district covers Cass County’s 1st district. Running as a Republican, Guffey is currently the only candidate to have announced for the Republican primary in 2024.

“Cass County needs experienced leadership to keep the community heading in the right direction,” stated Guffey. “I plan to bring that leadership to the role of commissioner, just as I once did as mayor. Now is the time to maintain conservative practices that we know are effective in improving workforce development and local prosperity.”

Guffey is a lifelong resident of Missouri and has lived in Cass County for the majority of his life. He earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Central Missouri. From 1987-2001 he served his community as a police officer. Additionally, he taught as an instructor for the National Police Academy at the University of Central Missouri and, for the past 15 years, has been the owner of Ark Construction and Remodeling.

Guffey also has a distinguished career when it comes to public service. He served previously as Mayor of Pleasant Hill, as well as on the city council, the Planning and Zoning Board, and the Community Betterment Board. Guffey is a volunteer for Angel Tree and the Cass County Fair and is a worship leader at Grace Fellowship Church. He is also a current member of the Red Cross Disaster Response Team and multiple regional chambers of commerce.

When asked about what his agenda as commissioner would be, Mark responded, “I will help to ensure we have a comprehensive plan for road and bridge improvements, work to ensure citizens live in a safe environment by supporting our law enforcement officers, and reduce our debt and work within our budget without burdening the taxpayer. We must continue to be proactive in all these issues.”

Guffey’s campaign has highlighted funding first responders, balancing the county budget, fostering a system that works for the local economy, and working with local communities as important issues.

“I’ve lived and worked in Cass County for many years. I am blessed to have raised a family here and to have served my community as an elected official and a former officer. My family and I love attending a local church and being a part of this vibrant community. What we need from our commissioner is someone who not only has the skill sets required but knows the community well: someone who is capable of not only pointing out issues but solving them. I believe I am the right person for the job and look forward to earning the support of voters.”

Mark Guffey has retained Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants on his campaign.