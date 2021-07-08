PSC denies Evergy applications to intervene in Ameren, Empire rate cases

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s Public Service Commission (PSC) denied Evergy Missouri’s applications to intervene in two rate adjustment cases this week.

The first, filed in Ameren Missouri’s electric and natural gas rate adjustment case, was submitted more than a month after the application deadline had passed. Evergy argued the rate adjustment could have broad impacts on other utilities by setting precedent on regulatory policy, a position most of the commission rejected.

While Chairman Ryan Silvey and three other members of the commission opposed Evergy’s position, Commissioner Scott Rupp sided with the company’s request during Wednesday’s agenda meeting.

“There have been times when different utilities intervened in other company’s rate cases, and even though they are different companies, we sometimes decide upon policy issues and then in other cases refer back to that,” Rupp said. “I think they do have an interest in cases that might not directly impact their base but could create policies.”

The application was ultimately denied, with the other four commissioners voting to reject the filing. Two other late applications were denied recently, and the first round of public hearings in the case are scheduled to take place in October.

Evergy’s application to intervene in Empire District Electric Company’s rate case was also denied after a similar discussion despite being filed on time. Commissioners argued the PSC did not typically operate on precedent and rejected the application 4-1.

The commission approved a stipulation and agreement over Ameren’s Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act (MEEIA) prudence review. Under the settlement with the Office of Public Counsel (OPC), Ameren will distribute more than $150,000 in credits to its customers, making up half of the cost of its signing with Busch Stadium.

The commission also approved a procedural schedule for natural gas provider Clearwater Enterprises’s complaint against Spire Missouri. Clearwater alleged Spire failed to comply with its tariff agreements following February’s cold snap by assessing more than $8 million in operational flow order penalties; the parties submitted a proposed schedule from December-April.

The next PSC agenda hearing is scheduled for July 14.