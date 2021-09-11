Schmitt leads GOP field in Senate race in latest poll

Attorney General Eric Schmitt has taken the lead in the U.S. Senate race among the GOP contenders in a new Remington Research Group poll released Saturday.
Schmitt edged out former Gov. Eric Greitens by 1 percent in the new poll. Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler came in third followed by Congressman Billy Long and attorney Mark McCloskey. The poll was conducted in conjunction with Missouri Scout (MOScout).
“Our historic campaign for U.S. Senate has unprecedented support and momentum as we continue to fight to put Missouri and America first,” Schmitt said in a statement. “We remain best positioned to keep Missouri’s open seat red and win the fight next November.”
The results of the poll are:
- Eric Schmitt – 28 percent
- Eric Greitens – 27 percent
- Vicky Hartzler – 17 percent
- Billy Long – 8 percent
- Mark McCloskey – 5 percent
The Remington/MOScout poll was conducted from Sept. 8-9 among more than 800 likely Republican voters in 2022. The margin of error is +/- 3.2 percent.
