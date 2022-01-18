Sifton visits every Missouri county during Senate campaign

Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Scott Sifton has visited every county in Missouri as part of his campaign.

Sifton is the first candidate in the Senate race to visit every county during the race, his campaign said.

“Missourians deserve a senator who will always fight for them. Throughout my career in public service, I’ve stood up for working families time and again,” Sifton said. “I love this state and its people. It’s one thing to say you’ll fight for families all across Missouri, but having lived most of my life in the Show-Me State, I know folks expect to see your commitment.”

“Across the many months of traveling, I heard time and time again how Josh Hawley doesn’t care about us, and how Eric Greitens cannot be allowed to serve in the U.S. Senate,” Sifton continued. “I took on Greitens when I served in the Missouri Senate during his failed tenure as governor. And I’ll take him on again in the general election this November.”

Sifton’s campaign website now includes an interactive map with pictures of him during campaign stops in each county.

Sifton got into the race in February 2021 — even before Senator Roy Blunt said he would not seek re-election. He’s been endorsed by several Missouri Democrats, including Auditor Nicole Galloway.

Sifton served in both chambers of the Missouri Legislature, where he quickly became the go-to for Democrats on tort reform issues, and has worked in the Attorney General’s Office. He is the sole proprietor of his law practice which also works with OnderLaw LLC where he focuses on environmental cleanup litigation and recouping taxpayer funds spent to combat the opioid epidemic.

Sifton is a graduate of Truman State University and received his law degree from the University of Michigan.

Sifton is one of several candidates vying for the Democratic nomination. On the Republican side, Congressman Billy Long, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, former Gov. Eric Greitens, and attorney Mark McCloskey are among the GOP contenders.