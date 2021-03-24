Ameren Missouri gets green light for new solar facility

After final approval from Missouri’s Public Service Commission (PSC), Ameren Missouri is moving forward with the largest solar facility in the company’s history.

Ameren was granted a certificate of convenience and necessity (CCN) Wednesday to construct, own, and operate a solar generating facility in Montgomery County near New Florence. The facility will serve as the second resource for the company’s Community Solar Pilot Program.

“Ameren Missouri is committed to clean energy and dedicated to reliability,” Ameren Missouri President Marty Lyons said. “We’re in the midst of a transformation of how we generate and use energy, and that transformation will have a positive impact on our environment and our future. Adding wind and solar generation reflects Ameren Missouri’s leadership and is another step in fulfilling our clean energy commitment.”

The facility will consist of approximately six megawatts of alternating energy, another step toward Ameren’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. A similar solar facility was approved for the St. Louis area last year. Ameren also invested in its first wind generation facilities over the past few months as part of its clean energy effort.

Construction is slated to begin this summer with a goal of completion by the end of the year.

“We’re excited to support thousands of Ameren Missouri customers in their desire to receive up to half of their energy from Missouri-based clean energy,” said Matt Forck, Ameren Missouri’s vice president of community, economic development, and energy solutions. “The Community Solar Program is just one of the ways Ameren Missouri is delivering programs and services our customers value while also reducing emissions and meeting Ameren’s carbon reduction goals.”

Last month, the company announced plans to invest more than $8 billion in renewable energy and infrastructure over the next five years. Ameren plans to install more than a million smart meters and implement infrastructure upgrades, economic growth programs, and renewable generation systems through 2025.

Ameren committed to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 last year as part of its Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), hoping to enhance its clean energy portfolio by expanding its hydro, solar, and nuclear energy facilities over the next two decades and phase out all coal-based facilities by 2042. Lyons previously told The Missouri Times the initiatives would also reduce bills for ratepayers.

Last year, the company invested in more than 200 smart switches, 14 upgraded substations, and more than 133,000 smart meters to modernize Missouri’s infrastructure.