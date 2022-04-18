Roberts takes swings at Bush in campaign video

State Sen. Steven Roberts released a congressional campaign ad this week, accusing Congresswoman Cori Bush of “siding with Republicans” and not being an effective leader.

Roberts, a Democrat who is challenging the progressive incumbent in the 1st district, highlighted his background in the legislature, as an attorney, and as a captain in the Air National Guard in the 2-minute spot.

“Here’s my promise: My Twitter feed, it’s not going to be the first thing on my mind. I won’t be focused on my next national television interview,” Roberts said. “Instead, my Air Force core values of integrity first, service before self, and excellence in everything will be my priority.”

“I don’t need the fame. I don’t seek the celebrity. I just want to deliver results,” Roberts said.

Roberts criticized Bush’s voting record on the infrastructure package, aid to Ukraine and more.

“Sure, she’s progressive, but she’s not effective and clearly not interested in the job as a member of Congress,” Roberts said in the ad.

Roberts, who was the youngest Black state senator in Missouri history when he was elected to the upper chamber, officially filed to challenge Bush in late March.

In a recent appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Bush said she calls herself a “politivist.”

“I’m not taking off my activist hat to be in Congress,” she said. “Politivist, it’s the politician and the activist. The activist is going to push, going to be on the ground and listen and have the courage to move things that other people might not feel comfortable moving. The politician has the pen; the politician has the power of the purse. So marrying the two says: I hear what the people need, I’m out here with the people. I make a choice to be on the ground and then also use that to inform legislation.”

"I'm not taking off my activist hat to be in Congress. I call myself a Politivist." – @CoriBush #LSSC pic.twitter.com/VEj3eIoJWC — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 13, 2022

Bush has represented Missouri’s 1st congressional district since 2021 after she defeated longtime Congressman Lacy Clay in the Democratic primary.