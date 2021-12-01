Hartzler touts education battle in new US Senate ad

Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler focused on the escalating conflicts in America’s schools in her U.S. Senate campaign’s latest ad.

The 30-second spot, which will run on digital platforms throughout the month of December, pointed to the ongoing political conflict in classrooms. Hartzler, who spent more than a decade in education before entering politics, said her experience in the classroom made her the ideal candidate to take on the discourse in the Senate.

“Left-wing radicals are trying to steal the minds of America’s youth. They’ve poisoned the curriculum with critical race theory and transgender nonsense. They want our kids to hate each other so they’ll hate America,” Hartzler said in the ad first shared with The Missouri Times. “I will fight for what matters: our kids.”

Education has been a point of contention in Missouri this year as parents made their voices heard on COVID-19 policies and critical race theory (CRT). Missouri legislators are looking into school districts’ curricula and parental complaints while the Missouri School Boards’ Association struck out on its own after its national counterpart likened concerned parents to “domestic terrorists” in a letter to the White House in October.

Hartzler has secured endorsements from the Value in Electing Women Political Action Committee (VIEWPAC), former Minnesota Congresswoman Michele Bachmann, Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer, Concerned Women for American President Penny Young Nance, Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, and Maggie’s List. She launched her bid for the seat in June.

Hartzler will face Congressman Billy Long, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, former Gov. Eric Greitens, and attorney Mark McCloskey for the Republican nomination for the seat, which is being vacated by Senator Roy Blunt.

Hartzler had the most cash on hand at the close of the last reporting period with $1.65 million. Schmitt followed with $1.19 million, while Long ended the quarter with nearly $540,000.