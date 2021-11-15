Missouri State Library first in country to offer online high school completion program

The Missouri State Library is the first state agency in the nation to offer an online accredited high school completion program to adult residents.

The Gale Presents: Excel Adult High School program, offered through a partnership with education technology company Gale, allows adults who aged out of the high school system to pursue a diploma through an online program.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, whose office runs the State Library, touted the opportunity for Missouri to be at the forefront of the new educational opportunity.

“A library is a place where communities can gather and find a world of resources and opportunity,” Ashcroft said. “We’re excited to be the first state library system in the country to offer Excel Adult High School.”

The program is available to Missourians who are at least 18 years old. Participants have 24 months to finish the 21.5 credit program, though it can be finished sooner by transferring high school, GED, and other credits toward the program. Students only need a library card to participate in the free program.

Participants also have access to unlimited live tutoring, college or career planning assistance, and college-level courses.

“This program gives individuals the opportunity to advance their education to better achieve career goals by setting the stage for future workforce advancement and economic growth,” State Librarian Robin Westphal said.

The program is available for any library in the state to opt-in. So far, libraries in St. Louis, St. Charles County, St. Joseph, Kansas City, Boone County, Brentwood, and Rolling Hills have signed up to offer the program.

There are nearly 30 million adults across the U.S. without a high school diploma, according to Gale.

Gale partners with libraries and educators around the world to offer technology-based learning opportunities through a myriad of programs.