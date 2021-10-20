Tim Garrison opts out of congressional run

Former U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison has decided against a congressional bid in the 7th district, he said Wednesday.

“I have spent my professional career promoting a strong national defense and the rule of law. As a private citizen, I continue to work to preserve the sanctity of innocent life and the ideas that made America a shining city on a hill,” Garrison said. “That work is not done, and I look forward to future opportunities for continued public service. For everything there is a season, however, and after prayerful consideration, I will not be a candidate for election to the United States House of Representatives in 2022.”

Garrison, now a partner at Husch Blackwell, served as a U.S. attorney for the Western District from January 2018 until February 2021, resigning upon the new administration. In the office, Garrison focused on large-scale drug trafficking and prosecuted firearms offenses, illegal immigration, sex crimes, and tax evasion.

“It has been the privilege of my career to lead the office where I began my service as a federal prosecutor 14 years ago,” Garrison said in a letter then. “The lawyers and staff of my office accomplished a great deal for the people of Missouri in the last three years. … The dedicated public servants in this office represent the United States in criminal and civil matters with excellence and integrity, and I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve alongside them.”

Garrison is a Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq as a war crimes prosecutor and in Afghanistan as the chief of operational law for an eight-nation force. He is a member of the Marine Corps Reserve and has worked on military criminal justice legislation and policy at the Pentagon. He served as a deputy legal counsel to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Garrison grew up in Greene County and is an alumnus of Drury University and the University of Missouri, the latter of which where he received a Master’s and law degree.

Congressman Billy Long, a Republican, is running for U.S. Senate to replace Senator Roy Blunt. State Sen. Eric Burlison, state Sen. Mike Moon, former state Sen. Jay Wasson, and Dr. Sam Alexander are running in the GOP primary for CD 7.