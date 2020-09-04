 Press "Enter" to skip to content

30 days after 2020 primary elections filing reports: Senate

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn on September 4, 2020
   

Here are the 2020 filing reports for those seeking election to the Senate 30 days after the primary elections. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for candidates seeking to represent the state. Data provided by the MEC.

More from 2020 ElectionsMore posts in 2020 Elections »
More from CampaignsMore posts in Campaigns »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from Local IssuesMore posts in Local Issues »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from SenateMore posts in Senate »
More from SenateMore posts in Senate »