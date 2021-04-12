Capitol Briefs: House advances gun reform bill expanding concealed carry access

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri House perfected a bill expanding concealed carry access and adding new criminal offenses Monday afternoon.

HB 944, sponsored by Rep. Rodger Reedy, would allow the discharge of a firearm from a stationary vehicle to protect livestock. The bill acquired a handful of amendments related to gun laws during its time on the floor, including one adding firearm sellers to the list of essential businesses and legislation known as Blair’s Law. The amendment creates the offense of unlawful discharge of a firearm within the limits of a municipality and was named after a young girl killed by celebratory gunfire in 2011.

“All we’re asking on this amendment for Blair, for her family, is an increased punishment for people who use firearms in a reckless way,” Rep. Rory Rowland said on the floor. “All the gun owners I have talked to about this bill have said they are in favor of responsible gun ownership, and that’s what we’re asking for with this amendment.”

Another provision would allow individuals to conceal carry firearms in places of worship without having to notify the minister or those in charge of the institution. The amendment was adopted despite pushback from Democrats.

Additionally, an amendment from Rep. Adam Schnelting would allow gun owners with a concealed carry permit to carry on publicly-funded transportation systems .

At the time the bill was debated, authorities said was a shooting at a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee . Lawmakers recognized the shooting during floor debate.