Capitol Briefs: Missouri Farm Bureau, St. Louis Cardinals teaming up for food drive

Baseball fans can help fight food insecurity before watching the St. Louis Cardinals face the Kansas City Royals next week as part of a food drive in collaboration with the Missouri Farm Bureau.

The Farm Bureau and Cardinals are working with Feeding Missouri to host the event before Sunday’s game. The “Home Run Against Hunger Food Drive” will collect non-perishable items and monetary donations to help local food pantries address the needs of their communities. Fans who donate will receive one voucher per person for two tickets to an upcoming game, with the statewide total of donations announced at the end of the drive.

The event will be held Aug. 8 from 10:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m. in front of the Official Cardinals Store.

The groups are seeking nonperishable food items, including canned tuna and chicken, pasta, rice, peanut butter, jelly, canned vegetables, and instant mashed potatoes. Non-food donations, including hygiene products, diapers, and paper goods will also be accepted.

The last “Home Run Against Hunger” drive was held in June , with more than $23 million in donations and more than two tons of non-perishable food raised.

Feeding Missouri is a coalition of the state’s six food banks. It estimated nearly one in five Missourians received emergency food assistance each year.

Sunday’s game is at 1:15 p.m.