Coach Matthew Griese announces candidacy for state representative of Lake St. Louis, Dardenne Prairie

College Baseball Coach Matthew Griese has announced his candidacy for State Representative of House District 108 in St. Charles County. The 24 year old Republican will pitch his conservative credentials to voters in and around Lake St. Louis and Dardenne Prairie.

“I am running to restore freedom and dignity to the people of Missouri,” said Griese. “Our citizens are overburdened with every kind of tax under the sun. Liberal Democrats and moderate Republicans are threatening to raise taxes even higher, all the while our freedoms diminish. I want to put a stop to big government bullies and restore common sense to Jefferson City.”

A native of O’Fallon, Matthew is the Head Coach for the Midland Bandits Baseball Team a position he has held for six years. While also serving as an assistant coach at the University of Missouri – St. Louis, In years prior, he has served as Assistant Coach for Lindenwood University. Additionally, he has worked as the Head JV Baseball Coach at Duchesne High School and as the Midland Bandits Youth Coordinator. Matthew will soon graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from UMSL.

Matthew’s legislative priorities focus on reducing the size of government and slashing taxes: “I fully support eliminating the personal property tax and the recently-passed gas tax,” said Matthew. “Our citizens are taxed enough already. We need politicians that know how to call balls and strikes – we need to empower parents to help improve education outcomes for our kids and keep politics out of our classrooms. I’m pro-life, pro-gun, pro-police, and pro-Trump.”

Matthew has retained Axiom Strategies along with Survey St. Louis to serve as consultants on his campaign.