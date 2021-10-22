Donald Trump Jr. to headline Bill Eigel event, fundraiser

With the tagline “They Can’t Arrest Us All,” Donald Trump Jr. is slated to headline a Defense of Liberty event and Sen. Bill Eigel fundraiser in December.

The Defense of Liberty IX Speaker Series, hosted by Eigel and former Rep. Paul Curtman, will feature Trump Jr. as its featured guest on Dec. 3 at the St. Charles Convention Center.

A fundraiser for Eigel with Trump Jr. — who serves as the executive vice president of the Trump Organization and is former President Donald Trump’s eldest son — will precede the event.

“The Defense of Liberty events are known statewide for connecting Missouri to America’s greatest conservative leaders. Donald J. Trump Jr. will continue that tradition at Defense of Liberty IX,” Eigel told The Missouri Times.

“There are few brands in Missouri as well known as the Trump family’s,” Eigel continued. “This is the latest victory we’ve seen in the effort to get true constitutional conservatives engaged and winning in Missouri politics. The Trump ‘Make America Great Again’ message will be heard in the largest Republican county stronghold in our state right here in Saint Charles County, and I’m delighted to be one of the cohosts of the event.”

Tickets to the event range in price from $70-$250 with $1,000 VIP tickets for a reception with Trump Jr. also available. For $500, sponsors can have names or logos printed on tickets and in the programs.

In August, about 1,200 people gathered at the annual Defense of Liberty event which featured nearly every GOP U.S. Senate candidate and conservative political commentator Candace Owens. At the time, Curtman said the event was the largest thus far.

Before the dinner, Eigel, a member of the Senate Conservative Caucus, held a private fundraiser with Owens at the Bogey Club.