Kansas City activist Justice Horn running for Jackson County Legislature, District 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Community activist Justice Horn held a press conference Friday afternoon announcing his candidacy for Jackson County’s first district in 2022. His top priority is connecting and supporting the citizens of Jackson County to ensure the prosperity of every Jackson County resident.

“My priority is and has always been the prosperity of this community, and I will continue working to connect and support all County residents. It has been the joy of my life to participate in the evolution of our County to be a more welcoming home for all, and I committed to achieving an even brighter future for the first district and all of Jackson County.”

His priorities include increasing equity among boards and commissions nominees, the emancipation of the County Auditor from the Legislature, and investment in community support systems.

If elected, Justice would become the first openly LGBTQ+ Jackson County Legislator, as well as the first Black representative of the first district. Justice is also of Pacific Islander and Native Blackfoot heritage.

Justice is a former Student Body President of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he recently graduated with his Bachelors of Business Administration. He rose to notoriety after his role in the Black Lives Matter protests last summer as a lead organizer, which concluded with a list of demands recommitting the City to the safety of the public through police reform, signed by Mayor Quinton Lucas. This resulted in body cams for police officers, which has recently been put into practice, as well as elevating the issue of local control to a top state legislative priority.

Throughout the past year, Justice has been the author of multiple pieces of legislation to pass out of city council, including the creation of the first LGBTQ+ Commission in the state. Subsequently, he authored the Trans Inclusive Healthcare resolution, which directs the City Manager to ensure health insurance contracts initiated by the City are inclusive of all gender identities to prevent discrimination. He is the author of the Juneteenth ordinance, passed yesterday, which rewrites the City Charter to recognize Juneteenth as a paid City holiday.