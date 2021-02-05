Missouri officials are betting on the Chiefs: Here’s what they’re wagering with their Florida counterparts

Though various bills seeking to legalize monetary sports wagering are making their rounds in the General Assembly, Missouri officials are making bets of a different kind in anticipation of Sunday’s big game.

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Super Bowl LV, the statehouse has been abuzz with excitement for the big matchup. Gov. Mike Parson, an avid Chiefs fan, ordered the Capitol dome to shine red over the weekend in honor of the Missouri-based team.

“We couldn’t be more excited for the Chiefs to return to the Super Bowl, especially after a challenging year for our state,” Parson said. “The Chiefs have played an important role not just in Kansas City and Missouri but throughout the history of football. Our sports teams unite us as fans and provide an outlet of relief during times of struggle, and we are proud to have the Chiefs represent the great state of Missouri at the Super Bowl once again.”

Here’s a look at what Parson and other officials have wagered with their Florida counterparts ahead of Sunday’s game.

Gov. Mike Parson

Parson and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis agreed that the loser would wear the winning team’s cap to work on Monday. Parson said he would also send DeSantis a basket of Missouri-based products and predicted the Chiefs would win the game 35 to 21.

Just got off the phone with @GovRonDeSantis. We are going to announce our Super Bowl wagers via ZOOM very soon. My prediction: @Chiefs win 35-21.

Mark. It. Done. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/JIRol4WqPw — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) February 2, 2021

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and Sen. John Rizzo

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and Senate Minority Floor Leader John Rizzo teamed up for a bipartisan wager with their counterparts in Florida: Kehoe put products from Kansas City-based J. Rieger and Co. on the line while Rizzo wagered products from Gates BBQ and Jack Stack BBQ from his home district.

Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick

Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick and Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis also wagered local flavors: Fitzpatrick put up a care package from Jack Stack BBQ while Patronis raised a sample of fresh Florida gulf grouper.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt

Attorney General Eric Schmitt challenged Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody with two Missouri essentials: beer and barbeque. Brew from the Kansas City Bier Company and ribs from Gates BBQ are on the line while Schmitt said he would also wear a Tom Brady jersey Monday if the Buccaneers win the title. He asked Moody to wear a Patrick Mahomes jersey if the Chiefs win and also requested a little of the coastal state’s warm weather.

Hey @AGAshleyMoody, up for a friendly wager ahead of Sunday#39;s game? We’re so confident in our reigning Super Bowl champion @Chiefs that we’re willing to wager a case of @KCBierCo and a slab of KC Famous Gates BBQ. What do you say? #RunItBack #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/gU6l7YMNkU — Attorney General Eric Schmitt (@AGEricSchmitt) February 5, 2021